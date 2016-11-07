2016 Presidential and general election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8

Registered voters are reminded that Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day. Voters will select our next president and vice-president. Locally, voting opens at 7:00 a.m. and continues to 7:00 p.m. Not sure where to vote? Go to the link https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do and enter your driver's license number and date of birth to find your local voting location.

Borger polling sites for Precinct 11 is the Faith Covenant Church located at 1501 S. Florida St., Precinct 14 is the Fairlanes Baptist Church located at 3000 Fairlanes Blvd., Precinct 23 is St. Andrews Methodist Church located at 100 Amaryllis St., Precinct 33 is the Southwest Drilling Service Center located at 901 S. Opal St. and Precinct 42 is the Borger ISD Administration office located at 200 E. 9th St.

The Fritch polling site for Precinct 21 is the Fritch ISD Administration Building located at 540 Eagle Blvd. The Stinnett polling site for Precinct 31 is the West Texas High School Commons Room located at 60 Stewart Ave. For registered voters in Precinct 41 near Spearman, the polling site is the Holt Community Building located at 11911 Co. Rd. 22.