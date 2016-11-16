2016 Cotton production estimates jump for Texas High Plains

The National Agriculture Statistics Service estimates in their November Crop Production Report that Texas High Plains cotton growers will produce 4,3750,00 bales in 2016. If estimates hold, the cotton crop will be the largest since 2010.

Many area producers have reported increased yield this year. Production estimates in the Northern High Plains increased by 105,000 to 1,255,000 bales. Yield per acre in the same region also increased from 741 pounds in October to 809 in the November estimate. Statewide, cotton production numbers are up across the board.

For more information visit www.plainscotton.org.