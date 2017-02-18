12th annual Opportunities Center Stew Dinner fundraiser Saturday afternoon

Borger's Opportunities Center is hosting its 12th Annual Stew Dinner Saturday, February 18. The event also includes a bake sale this year. The dinner is the center's largest fundraiser of the year. The Opportunities Center is located at 930 Illinois St. in Borger. The dinner and bake sale starts at 4:30 p.m. and continues to 6:30 p.m.

The community is encouraged to come and support a great local cause and enjoy a good meal too.