11th annual Texas Panhandle Veterans Appreciation Banquet set for Nov. 5 in Borger

The 11th annual Texas Panhandle Veterans Appreciation Banquet will be Saturday, November 5 in Borger. The event and banquet is free, and all veterans, spouses and their guests are invited to attend. The banquet will be held at the Borger Elks Lodge located at 200 Opal St. A social hour begins at 3:30 p.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:00 p.m. The event includes several special ceremonies honoring our military.

The keynote speaker is SSG Ty M. Carter, a U.S. Army Medal of Honor recipient. The banquet honors all veterans and their families. It's proudly sponsored by the American Legion, Borger Elks Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America and their auxiliaries. For further information, please contact Clayton Norton at (806) 231-7499.